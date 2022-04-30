Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Several motions filed leading up to T’Kia Bevily’s trial

The latest document filed is a motion to dismiss the entire case against Bevily.
update in the capital murder case
update in the capital murder case(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The death of baby Jurayah Smith has been a big topic for the last four and a half years.

Her stepmother, Hattiesburg native, T’Kia Bevily will stand trial for her death starting next week.

This will be Bevily’s second time standing trial in the toddler’s death.

Last January, a jury found her guilty, however, a judge overturned the conviction. Evidence came forward suggesting a juror was related to baby Jurayah.

Now, the case is back in the spotlight.

Several motions have been filed in T’Kia Bevily’s case this week.

Her defense team filed a contempt motion accusing the prosecutor in the case, and a court administrative assistant of breaking the court’s ‘gag order’.

This accusation came after unfiled documents ended up in the hands of a Hattiesburg media source.

On Thursday, Bevily’s attorneys’ filed a motion to dismiss the entire case.

According to court documents, the defense team accuses the prosecution of misconduct.

The motion also lists several examples of the prosecution’s actions and how they go against the rule of “a fair trial”.

As of right now, the second trial is set to start Monday, May 2, with jury selection in Monroe County, Miss.

WDAM 7 will be working closely with our sister station in Jackson - WLBT 3- to bring you coverage of the trial next week.

