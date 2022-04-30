Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UPDATE: JSU, Ole Miss players taken in sixth, seventh rounds of NFL Draft

Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several more Mississippi football players will be suiting up professionally this fall.

Jackson State University’s James Houston and the University of Mississippi’s Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson, and Deane Leonard were all drafted Saturday in the sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft.

Houston, an edge rusher, is the 217th overall pick and going to the Detroit Lions.

Campbell, a linebacker and the 219th pick, is going to the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson, also a linebacker who was the 225th overall pick and 4th pick in the seventh round, is going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Leonard, a cornerback and the 236th overall, is going to the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL’s website states.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-55
I-55 pursuit ends when driver crashes into truck
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest
Ruth Helen Harrion
High Court holds city of Jackson liable in Ruth Harrion wrongful death suit
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence
Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence

Latest News

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral drafted by the Carolina Panthers
Ole Miss’s Sam Williams, MSU’s Martin Emerson in 2022 NFL Draft
Ole Miss’s Sam Williams, MSU’s Martin Emerson in 2022 NFL Draft
Charles Cross
MSU lineman Charles Cross drafted by the Seattle Seahawks
‘Thank you, Coach’: Mississippi city mourns loss of teacher killed in car accident
‘Thank you, Coach’: Mississippi city mourns loss of coach killed in car accident