UPDATE: JSU, Ole Miss players taken in sixth, seventh rounds of NFL Draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several more Mississippi football players will be suiting up professionally this fall.

Jackson State University’s James Houston and the University of Mississippi’s Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson, and Deane Leonard were all drafted Saturday in the sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft.

Houston, an edge rusher, is the 217th overall pick and going to the Detroit Lions.

Campbell, a linebacker and the 219th pick, is going to the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson, also a linebacker who was the 225th overall pick and 4th pick in the seventh round, is going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Go get 'em @Primeee23.



Just a little of what @steelers fans can expect. ⤵ pic.twitter.com/NEuUYIStyJ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 30, 2022

Leonard, a cornerback and the 236th overall, is going to the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL’s website states.

deane machine !!!!! pic.twitter.com/kKxw2ZAeO9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2022

