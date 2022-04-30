First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a warm and sunny Saturday with the high reaching 85 degrees after a morning low of 61. Muggy air is moving in, and you may have noticed it Saturday afternoon and evening. The humidity will gradually rise for the rest of the weekend and into next week. A disturbance might trigger some thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon Sunday. Lows tonight and Sunday morning will be in the middle 60s. Highs will reach the lower 80s Sunday afternoon with clearing skies after showers and thunderstorms move through. Monday through Thursday will be partly sunny and muggy. Highs in the middle to upper 80s and morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. There are no indications of a widespread severe outbreak in the current 7 day forecast, but a few thunderstorms could reach severe limits Sunday and Friday. Rainfall will be 1 to 2 inches on average next week. South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 5mph Sunday. Average high is 80 and the average low is 58. Sunrise is 6:14am and the sunset is 7:41pm.

