Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a warm and sunny Saturday with the high reaching 85 degrees after a morning low of 61.  Muggy air is moving in, and you may have noticed it Saturday afternoon and evening.  The humidity will gradually rise for the rest of the weekend and into next week.  A disturbance might trigger some thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon Sunday.  Lows tonight and Sunday morning will be in the middle 60s.  Highs will reach the lower 80s Sunday afternoon with clearing skies after showers and thunderstorms move through.  Monday through Thursday will be partly sunny and muggy.  Highs in the middle to upper 80s and morning lows in the middle to upper 60s.  There are no indications of a widespread severe outbreak in the current 7 day forecast, but a few thunderstorms could reach severe limits Sunday and Friday.  Rainfall will be 1 to 2 inches on average next week.  South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 5mph Sunday.  Average high is 80 and the average low is 58.  Sunrise is 6:14am and the sunset is 7:41pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-55
I-55 pursuit ends when driver crashes into truck
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest
Ruth Helen Harrion
High Court holds city of Jackson liable in Ruth Harrion wrongful death suit
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence
Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence

Latest News

Cloudy conditions to start this morning and then temperatures are expected to heat up today to...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet this morning and cloudy! Temperatures and humidity continue to rise over the next couple of days with off and on showers!
Warmer over the next few days as we see rain chances also moving into the area! Humidity also...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Summer-like this weekend
First Alert Forecast: summer-like pattern to continue over the weekend
Warm in the 80s likely this weekend.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast