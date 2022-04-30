Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet this morning and cloudy! Temperatures and humidity continue to rise over the next couple of days with off and on showers!

Cloudy conditions to start this morning and then temperatures are expected to heat up today to...
Cloudy conditions to start this morning and then temperatures are expected to heat up today to the upper 80s! Rain is expected to move back in during the evening hours going into Sunday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Good Morning!

Warmer over the next few days as we see rain chances also moving into the area! Humidity also increasing day by day!

Mostly cloudy conditions to start our morning! But we see calm conditions!

Saturday, our rain chances return to the area with a 20% chance of showers. We see partly sunny conditions on Saturday. Highs moving into the upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Sunday, temperatures remain in the upper 80s for the Highs. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions on Sunday. We see a 40% chance of showers.

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s and Lows in the upper 60s. We see partly sunny conditions both days as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s and Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday, we are continuing to see partly sunny conditions throughout the area with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

