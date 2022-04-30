Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Dallas Cowboys pick Ole Miss’s Sam Williams in 2022 NFL Draft

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Dallas Cowboys selected Sam Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams was a defensive lineman for the Rebels and previously played at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

He stands 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

Some of his career highlights include being on the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List and 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

