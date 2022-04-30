Crystal Springs parents rally community, raise $7K to host prom

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The physical distancing of the pandemic shut down Crystal Springs High School prom two years in a row.

With no concrete plans for a 2022 prom underway, dozens of parents got together and rallied the community in hopes of hosting a free prom.

The response?

They exceeded their goal in 12 weeks, raising $7,200.

Latrina Lockhart said she sprang into action after her niece, MiKyla, told her there would be no prom.

“She and her classmates were heartbroken,” Lockhart said. “I thought to myself, how can we make this happen for such a deserving group of students after losing two of their classmates. So, I got a prom committee together, and we began planning.

The parents met at local parks and recreation buildings to create sponsorship letters. Then, they pounded the pavement.

“We went around to several businesses and gave out letters saying who they can contact and make checks payable to,” Lockhart said.

Bobby and Kim Fowler of Cajun Restaurant jumped at the chance to give.

“A young lady named Lexi McDonald comes into our restaurant often, and she brought it up to us,” Bobby Fowler said. “We wanted to support and do anything we could,” Kim added.

The Fowlers, who are new to the community, went beyond a one-time donation.

“We just gave her something each week for a month and told her if they were short, we wanted to help them make it happen,” Bobby Fowler said. “If you can give, we just think you should give.”

In all, 35 local businesses in the area pitched in to help about 200 Crystal Springs High School students eat, laugh, and dance the night away Saturday, April 30, inside the Thames Center on the campus of Co-Lin Community College which donated the space.

No one is more excited than the school’s seniors.

Casey Nolan, 18, is going with classical, maroon, and silver number.

“My shoes are silver with diamonds. My dress is maroon. My hair is gonna be up. I’m gonna have curls in the front but with a twist and a little bow,” Nolan smiled. “This will be the first time I’ll be dolled up.”

Casey and her girlfriends said they made a pact to go to the prom as single ladies.

“I’m excited!” she said. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my friends. We’re just gonna hang out. I think it’s gonna be fun.

Lockhart’s niece MiKyla Harper is attending the prom with a guy friend, rocking a sequence royal blue and silver dress.

“I can’t believe this is happening!” Harper said during hair and makeup.

And because the community prom committee received $1,000 over their goal, parents will do more than just announce a king and queen but award two scholarship recipients.

“We can give the students more than memories but also something to move forward with college,” Lockhart said. “This has been so exciting!”

Note: This story will be updated with prom pics as soon as they are available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.