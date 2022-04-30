Benches, plantings help give Parham Bridges Park a much-needed facelift

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Northeast Jackson park has gotten a much-needed facelift, thanks to the efforts of a local civic club.

The Rotary Club of North Jackson recently held a ceremony to dedicate its legacy bench project at Parham Bridges Park.

To commemorate the club’s 50th anniversary, members recently adopted the park as a service project. So far, members have replaced multiple benches, installed new trash receptacles, and planted new trees and tulips.

Members also refreshed the park’s main signage, located at the corner of Ridgewood Road and Old Canton Road, said club past president Greg Campbell.

“What we plan to do is replace all the benches in the park,” he said.

Several city officials, including Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote and Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris, attended Friday’s dedication.

Foote applauded Rotary’s efforts and said he’d like to see civic clubs, churches, and other groups adopt parks elsewhere in the city.

“We have over 50 parks in Jackson and we just don’t have the resources to take as good care of them as we’d like to,” he said. “This is a great model for us to try to duplicate in other places throughout the city.”

“We could use civic clubs, businesses, churches, or hospitals to step in and make a partnership with the city to provide some tender loving care,” he said. “It might be sweat equity, donations to provide landscaping, benches or other things that could add value (and) improve the quality of our parks and the quality of life in Jackson.”

Rotary of North Jackson was founded 50 years ago by the Rotary Club of Jackson. Today, it has 90 members, including two or three members who were with the club from the beginning, Campbell said.

“We are the world’s largest service organization. Our foundation is one of the top-rated in the world,” he said.

The club got the idea to install benches from the late District Gov. Mark Anderson of Brookhaven.

“The Brookhaven Rotary did some legacy park benches there. We got the idea from him,” Campbell said. “We ordered them from the same place he did. Last year, we put two out. In the past month, we had two more installed that face Ridgewood Road.”

The initial benches were funded, in part, with a grant from the Rotary district.

Visitors to Parham Bridges might also enjoy the tulip plantings near the repainted park sign.

Tulips are symbolic for the Rotary Club. The organization sells the flowers to raise money to help eradicate polio.

“Club members planted around 300 tulips in winter,” Campbell said.

Up next, the club hopes to install additional benches and begin working to refresh Parham Bridges’ playground.

For more information, email Campbell at gregcampbell2@comcast.net.

