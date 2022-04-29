Workers at Eaton Aerospace protest ahead of contract negotiations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Workers for a Jackson company took to the streets to make their voices heard.

Dozens of employees at Eaton Aerospace stood for hours picketing in different areas throughout the city. This came as labor negotiations are approaching.

Workers have accused the company of trying to cut back on their benefits and wages, along with making it mandatory to work overtime.

Workers say they want and deserve better, while the company says it wants to sit down with union representatives to work out a new contract that’s suitable for both sides.

Michael Epps is one of the dozens picketing, accusing the company of mistreating its workers. “We are on point and will stay on point until they treat us fairly and give us what we need.”

He says the company is trying to reduce their benefits, such as health insurance, retirement, and pension, along with making it a requirement that employees work overtime.

“We have been without a raise for almost two-and-a-half years,” he said, “and then they want to make mandatory overtime when you got 90-percent of the people that work overtime anyway?”

Roger Doolittle is the union’s attorney. He’s hoping to get the details worked out as the company and union begin contract negotiations next month.

However, if the two sides aren’t able to come to an agreement, he said, “this membership, all these people out here, will have to decide what action they want to take.”

But the contract talks aren’t the only thing coming up. The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint alleging Eaton violated nine different parts of the labor act.

Some of the violations include, “Intimidation. It includes threats to the workforce. They include discipline to the union president.”

Doolittle says that trial begins on June 20. If found guilty, Doolittle says the company will face consequences.

“Several hundred thousands of dollars in back pay for a group of employees, almost $200,000. There will be orders issued by the judge which will require Eaton to cease and desist their illegal activities. There are a number of remedies the judge can fashion.”

We reached out to Eaton Aerospace regarding these allegations and Thursday’s protest. A spokesperson told us: “We are aware that union employees are picketing in an effort to gain visibility and the attention of local media in advance of upcoming negotiations, however, we believe that the only way to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome for our employees is to sit down with the union and have transparent dialogue to negotiate a new contract. We remain available and willing to do that.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.