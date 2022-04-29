WLBT’s things to know 4/29/22: Reeves vetoes, Bobby Cleveland dies, MSU lineman drafted, American killed in Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Governor Reeves vetoes ten projects

2. WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies

Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT employee Bobby Cleveland dies (WLBT)

Well-known outdoors personality Bobby Cleveland has died. WLBT has confirmed that Cleveland was involved in an accident and died at a hospital Thursday. Cleveland was born and raised in Hattiesburg. His passion was the outdoors. Recently he had worked tirelessly to bring events to the Reservoir and was the spokesman for the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. His brother, Rick Cleveland, was a sports columnist for the Clarion-Ledger and then served as Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. Bobby Cleveland was also a former member of the team here at WLBT producing segments on hunting and fishing in Mississippi.

3. MSU lineman Charles Cross drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross (Ted Gangi / CollegePressBox)

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross is headed to the Seattle Seahawks. Cross, a 2021 First Team All-American, was selected as the 9th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former five-star recruit from Laurel High School was the anchor of the Bulldogs’ offensive line in 2020 and 2021 and projects as a top-tier left tackle by many scouts. He’s the 15th Mississippi State Bulldog to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

4. Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine, his family said. (Source: Rebecca Cabrera/CNN)

A former U.S. Marine was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera told CNN her son, Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. Cabrera said her son was working as a corrections officer in Tennessee and had signed up to work with the private military contractor shortly before fighting began in Ukraine in late February. She told CNN he agreed to go to Ukraine.

