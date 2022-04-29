Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT employee Bobby Cleveland dies

By Maggie Wade and Howard Ballou
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Well-known outdoors personality Bobby Cleveland has died.

WLBT has confirmed that Cleveland was involved in an accident and died at a hospital Thursday.

Cleveland was born and raised in Hattiesburg. His passion was the outdoors.

Recently he had worked tirelessly to bring events to the Reservoir and was the spokesman for the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.

His brother, Rick Cleveland, was a sports columnist for the Clarion-Ledger and then served as Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Bobby Cleveland was also a former member of the team here at WLBT producing segments on hunting and fishing in Mississippi.

