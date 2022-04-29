Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT’s Trending Now: Chef Nick Wallace, Jackson’s next Justin Bieber and sweet candle treats

By Sharie Nicole and Anisa Sakile
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Check out WLBT’s new online Trending Now segment.

This week, it’s all about Mississippi. WLBT’s Digital Team chats with Mississippi Weekend’s Anisa Sakile about Chef Nick Wallace’s Top Chef success on Bravo, a Jackson teen followed by Justin Bieber, and an entrepreneur who creates candles from wax.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast version of Trending Now on Spotify.

