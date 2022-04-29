Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Safely get rid of old medications this weekend

Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(DEA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can also safely get rid of old medications this weekend.

Multiple cities are taking part in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 30.

The DEA will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.

Some of the drop-off locations include police departments in Jackson, Ridgeland, Brandon, Crystal Springs and Vicksburg.

Find your nearest drop-off location.

Last October, DEA’s New Orleans Field Division, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, collected 39,840 pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at 289 collection sites throughout the division.

Here are the amounts collected for each state:

Louisiana – 4,510 pounds

Mississippi – 5,942 pounds

Alabama – 4,708 pounds

Arkansas – 24,680 pounds

