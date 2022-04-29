Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Rankin Co. man arrested for felony credit card theft
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man is behind bars for felony credit card and identity theft.

Derrick Lamonte Grant is behind bars in the Rankin County Jail without bond until his initial court appearance.

Flowood Police say they began a fraud investigation last August after Grant obtained someone’s bank account information and used it for financial gain.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may follow.

