Person airlifted after crash on I-55

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-55 in Canton.

The crash happened Friday morning near the Hwy 22 exit.

When WLBT crews arrived, they saw a person being loaded into the UMMC helicopter on a stretcher. The victim’s condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there are any additional injuries.

