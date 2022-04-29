Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Laine Hardy, who was scheduled to perform at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Friday, is no longer on the billing.

Hardy turned himself in to LSU Police Department in Baton Rouge on Friday.

Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce said refunds will be available at the point of purchase. The rest of the festival is scheduled to go on as promised.

Hardy said in a Facebook post Thursday evening that he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, and he is cooperating with LSU police.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he stated. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

A source familiar with the case told WAFB-TV that Hardy is accused of leaving a listening device in a female’s residence to monitor her conversations. LSU PD is expected to announce the charge or charges against Hardy later Friday, the source added.

Hardy, from French Settlement, Louisiana, won season 17 of American Idol in 2019.

