Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MSU lineman Charles Cross drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross
Charles Cross(Ted Gangi / CollegePressBox)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cross, a 2021 First Team All-American, was selected as the 9th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former five-star recruit from Laurel High School was the anchor of the Bulldogs’ offensive line in 2020 and 2021 and projects as a top-tier left tackle by many scouts.

He’s the 15th Mississippi State Bulldog to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
‘I’m not a criminal’ | Owner questions opposition to his plans to open tattoo shop in North Jackson
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
‘Thank you, Coach’: Mississippi city mourns loss of teacher killed in car accident
‘Thank you, Coach’: Mississippi city mourns loss of coach killed in car accident
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured

Latest News

Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State 5-2 in Annual Governor’s Cup
MSU’s Cumbest named SEC Player of the Week
JSU’s Head Baseball Coach Omar Johnson Earns 500th Career Win
JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002