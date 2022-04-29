Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence

Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence
Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police collected evidence in a parking lot after a man was shot near the Angry Rooster in Jackson on Friday afternoon.

The restaurant is located in the Westland Plaza at the intersection of Ellis Avenue at Robinson Road.

WLBT crews witnessed a man being loaded into the back of an ambulance and took video of blown out windows where bullets entered the building.

Jackson police were on the scene searching for evidence and shell casings.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
The scene of the crash on I-55
Person airlifted after crash on I-55
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
‘I’m not a criminal’ | Owner questions opposition to his plans to open tattoo shop in North Jackson
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior

Latest News

Police lights
Evacuations over after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.
Ruth Helen Harrion
High Court holds city of Jackson liable in Ruth Harrion wrongful death suit
WLBT at 4p
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying