Man shot near Angry Rooster in Jackson; Police search parking lot for evidence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police collected evidence in a parking lot after a man was shot near the Angry Rooster in Jackson on Friday afternoon.

The restaurant is located in the Westland Plaza at the intersection of Ellis Avenue at Robinson Road.

WLBT crews witnessed a man being loaded into the back of an ambulance and took video of blown out windows where bullets entered the building.

Jackson police were on the scene searching for evidence and shell casings.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.