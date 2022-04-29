Man admits he flew drone carrying marijuana, cell phone onto grounds of Mississippi prison

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man pleaded guilty to drug charges Thursday.

John Travis Ross, 34, admitted that he flew a drone carrying approximately 60 grams of marijuana, a cell phone, and cell phone cables over a fence onto the grounds of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

This happened in August of 2020. Ross will be sentenced in August of 2022. He faces up to 5 years in prison.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.