Man admits he flew drone carrying marijuana, cell phone onto grounds of Mississippi prison
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man pleaded guilty to drug charges Thursday.
John Travis Ross, 34, admitted that he flew a drone carrying approximately 60 grams of marijuana, a cell phone, and cell phone cables over a fence onto the grounds of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
This happened in August of 2020. Ross will be sentenced in August of 2022. He faces up to 5 years in prison.
