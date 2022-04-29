JPD asking for help to solve 2018 cold case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a 2018 homicide investigation.

Ketra Johnson, a 45-year-old black male, died Friday, April 6, 2018, after a shooting at a home on Keener Avenue, police say.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers initially responded to shots fired call in the area.

When they arrived, JPD said witnesses directed police to the home where they believed they heard gunfire.

Investigators found Johnson, already deceased, lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have information about this crime, call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.