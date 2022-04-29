Jackson councilman says city should be better stewards of its own resources, in wake of governor’s vetoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the wake of the disappointing 2022 legislative session, one Jackson city councilman says it’s time for Jackson to focus its priorities on water, sewer, and crime.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks says he’s in favor of using the city’s remaining ARPA money, approximately $25 million, to address water and sewer infrastructure needs, and to fight crime.

The councilman is speaking out after Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed several state allocations that would have funded improvements to the LeFleur’s Bluff Golf Course, Russell C. Davis Planetarium, and Jackson Convention Center parking lot.

Banks says he doesn’t blame Reeves for vetoing the measures, in part, because he says the city has not been a good steward of its own resources.

“The bottom line is that our state and federal governing authorities must see and understand that we are serious about addressing our areas of weaknesses with public safety and public works,” he said in a statement, telling WLBT later that, “I am saying we have to be better stewards of what we have first.”

It also comes just days after the council voted down a proposal to issue additional bond revenues to fund a $16 million renovation project at the planetarium. Banks was among councilmembers who voted against issuing another $4.5 million for the much-anticipated work.

“We need to fix where we’re bleeding first,” he said. “At the end of the day, people will shop, play, eat and do all that other stuff where they feel safe and where businesses aren’t shut down because of lack of water.”

Banks was referencing the 2021 water crisis, which left thousands of customers without running water for weeks.

He said fighting among city leaders over things like garbage, as well as the loss of Dr. Charles Williams, the longtime city engineer, also likely impacted the governor’s and lawmakers’ decisions.

Williams, who has typically been the frontman when it comes to city infrastructure crises, retires at the end of April.

Amid Jackson’s issues, the legislature approved a grant program that would match cities dollar-for-dollar on water and sewer infrastructure improvements made with ARPA money.

Under the measure, municipalities across the state would apply for the funds, and if approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality or Mississippi Department of Health, would receive reimbursement.

Jackson, too, is eligible for that funding. However, legislation setting up the program singled the capital city out, requiring that any money it receives go into a special account managed by the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

Meanwhile, the governor vetoed several appropriations for the city, including $1 million that would have gone toward parking lot improvements at the Jackson Convention Complex, $2 million that would have helped fund planetarium renovations, and more than $13 million that would have funded work at the LeFleur’s golf course.

“From what I hear, the governor says we’ve got too many other priority issues than to focus on a golf course and planetarium right now,” Banks said.

“There are things we have to do... we have to be faithful with what we have. If we had demonstrated that, things would have been different.”

