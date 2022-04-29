Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘I have been blessed’: JFD Chief and son celebrate commencement milestones

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Graduation season brings unique stories of the milestones.

Friday night, a father and son are sharing one of them. The father is Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens who, on Friday, participated in JSU commencement ceremonies. Saturday morning, his son will be earning his degree from the same institution.

“I saw people I had not seen since 1972,” said Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens.

Fifty years later, he receives his Golden Diploma, joining 149 Jackson State University graduates during the 2022 Graduate Commencement ceremonies. After graduation, Owens started in education.

“The fire department was paying more than a teacher and a coach, and so I decided to go to the fire department and I don’t think I made a bad choice. It has been a great career,” said Owens.

A career that afforded him the opportunity to start a family of six children. “A momentous occasion,” said Chief Owens.

His only son, Willie Owens the second, will graduate Saturday from his alma mater. A special bond for father and son.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m graduating,” said the 22-year-old. “So it’s all kinda new to me, but it was nice seeing him today, and it means a lot to me to have him as a support system for me tomorrow for when I graduate and hopefully it will be everlasting.”

After being home sick, Willie the second transferred from the University of Southern Mississippi to JSU in 2019. He plans to attend graduate school and become a physical therapist.

The chief beamed with pride at his son’s achievements. A son who patterned his spirit of community service after his dad.

“It means a lot because, really, he paved the way and for me to even attend school here,” said the Class of 2022 graduate.

“Absolutely amazing,” added the senior Owens. “Because I have been blessed.”

Family and Jackson Fire Department top brass joined the chief and his son in celebrating their achievements.

