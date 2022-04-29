Hinds County DA recuses self in election embezzlement case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The District Attorney’s Office for the 9th Judicial District will prosecute the three individuals charged with misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Hinds County grant money.

Earlier this month, a notice of appearance was filed by District Attorney Richard Smith and Assistant District Attorney Michael Warren in the state’s cases against Toni Johnson, Cedric Cornelius, and Sudie Jones-Teague.

Johnson, the election commissioner for Hinds County District 2, is charged with 26 felony counts in connection with the scheme and is said to have taken bribes to ensure contracts were awarded to the companies of Jones-Teague and Cornelius.

Because the incidents allegedly occurred in Hinds County, District Attorney Jody Owens’ office would typically have prosecuted the case. However, on April 8, notices of appearance were entered by Smith and Warren, a sign that Owens has recused himself.

The cases center around the misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money awarded to the county by the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Funds were designed to be used during the 2020 elections to help protect voters and election officials during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, a WLBT investigation last year determined that funds went to companies to perform work that was never done and went to companies to perform work that was outside those firms’ scopes of service.

Cornelius’ company, Apogee Group II, for instance, was hired for cleaning services and to provide election equipment audits following the November 2020 elections. However, Secretary of State records show that the firm is involved in site preparation and motion picture/video production.

The company allegedly received $188,771 in grant monies to provide the services such as distributing voter literature and performing a “post-election performance audit” on voting machines following the November 2020 races.

Jones-Teague, meanwhile, is the registered agent of New Beginnings LLC, a beauty shop in Crystal Springs. That company was hired by the commission to provide cleaning services at Election Commission headquarters and District 3 polling locations, as well as to provide a training luncheon for new commissioners.

New Beginnings’ contracts totaled $122,016, with $4,216 coming from county coffers, not grants.

Indictments were handed down by the grand jury earlier this year. Trials are set for later this year.

The Ninth Judicial District includes Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties.

