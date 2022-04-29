Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Group demands transparency in La’Mello Parker grand jury decision

This action comes following a Grand Jury's decision after a lengthy investigation to clear the...
This action comes following a Grand Jury's decision after a lengthy investigation to clear the law enforcement involved of any criminal wrong doing.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Activists and concerned citizens are demanding more transparency in the investigation of La’Mello Parker’s death.

The Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety held a press conference in front of the Harrison County Courthouse Thursday saying they have more questions after a grand jury cleared officers of all criminal charges in the child’s death.

Both La’Mello and his father, double murder suspect Eric Smith, were killed in an armed standoff with law enforcement on I-10. The demonstrators say that they don’t agree with the grand jury’s ruling, and want to know the reasoning that led to that final decision.

The group is demanding the public release of all investigative material related to the case.

“Just to get basic body cam, dash cam footage, written reports. All of these items have not been accessible to us in over a year now,” said Leo Carney, President of ADOS Mississippi.

Thursday, the group tried to file a Freedom of Information Act (FIOA) request at the courthouse, but were told the process must be done online.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-55
I-55 pursuit ends when driver crashes into truck
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
‘I’m not a criminal’ | Owner questions opposition to his plans to open tattoo shop in North Jackson
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys pick Ole Miss’s Sam Williams in 2022 NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys pick Ole Miss’s Sam Williams in 2022 NFL Draft
Evacuations over after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.
Evacuations over after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.
Doctors discuss current COVID status in Mississippi
Doctors discuss current COVID status in Mississippi
Doctors discuss current COVID status in Mississippi
Remembering longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland
Remembering longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland