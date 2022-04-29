First Alert Forecast: summer-like pattern to continue this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This evening will consist of warm, muggy, and quiet conditions as temperatures slowly fall over the coming hours. We should gradually cool down to the lower and middle 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. Watch out for areas of patchy fog on the roadways later tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be very summerlike as southerly winds continue to surge in warm, moist air. Above normal temperatures are expected into the afternoon hours with highs forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s. A few pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible across central MS tomorrow, but most spots will get away without seeing any rain.

A slightly better chances for showers and thunderstorms will likely arrive into Sunday morning as a cold front tries to sneak into the area from the north. Most of the activity should be gone by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise ack to the 80s. A summery pattern will continue through the rest of the forecast. Expect temperatures to peak in the 80s through the week ahead along with a daily chance for showers/storms as disturbances track through the region.

