Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summer-like pattern to continue this weekend

Summer-like this weekend
Summer-like this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This evening will consist of warm, muggy, and quiet conditions as temperatures slowly fall over the coming hours. We should gradually cool down to the lower and middle 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. Watch out for areas of patchy fog on the roadways later tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be very summerlike as southerly winds continue to surge in warm, moist air. Above normal temperatures are expected into the afternoon hours with highs forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s. A few pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible across central MS tomorrow, but most spots will get away without seeing any rain.

A slightly better chances for showers and thunderstorms will likely arrive into Sunday morning as a cold front tries to sneak into the area from the north. Most of the activity should be gone by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise ack to the 80s. A summery pattern will continue through the rest of the forecast. Expect temperatures to peak in the 80s through the week ahead along with a daily chance for showers/storms as disturbances track through the region.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
The scene of the crash on I-55
Person airlifted after crash on I-55
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
‘I’m not a criminal’ | Owner questions opposition to his plans to open tattoo shop in North Jackson
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior

Latest News

Temperatures are beginning to get a tad warmer for us as we enter back into the weekend! Also...
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful for this Friday and our weekend returns with some clouds and an opportunity for a few storms on Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early summer pattern to emerge in coming days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early summer pattern emerges
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: