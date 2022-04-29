First Alert Forecast: early summer pattern to emerge in coming days

FRIDAY: With high pressure shifting eastward, temperatures and humidity levels will gradually move upward through Friday and heading into the upcoming weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled around sunset, but most will stay dry. Lows will fall back into the muggier 60s under partly clear skies.

WEEKEND PLANNER: While clouds may be in place to start off Saturday, we’ll see sunshine breaking out for the afternoon hours, allowing for highs in the middle to upper 80s. As a front approaches the region, expect a few chances for rain and storms overnight into early Sunday. Rain coverage will come and go Sunday – but several hours will feature dry, yet variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern sets up for continued warmth, early summer mugginess and occasional opportunities for showers and storms to crop, at random. The general fast west to east flow will help to keep the weather warm, muggy and a bit unsettled with variably cloudy skies, daily chances for rain and storms and highs in the 80s. Storms could turn feisty at times through mid-week if enough forcing near approaching fronts kicks up. Main risks will come from strong winds and hail potential amid heavy rain and lightning.

