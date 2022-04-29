First Alert Forecast: Beautiful for this Friday and our weekend returns with some clouds and an opportunity for a few storms on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

A rather pleasant afternoon for our Friday! A few passing clouds throughout the Jackson/Metro and more dense clouds farther South!

Today, warmer conditions continue for the area with Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly sunny conditions on Friday, and we are seeing our humidity rates rise throughout the area. Lows tonight fall to the mid-60s with a partly cloudy evening.

Saturday, our rain chances return to the area with a 20% chance of showers. We see partly sunny conditions on Saturday. Highs moving into the upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Sunday, temperatures remain in the upper 80s for the Highs. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions on Sunday. We see a 40% chance of showers.

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s and Lows in the upper 60s. We see partly sunny conditions both days as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s and Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday, we are continuing to see partly sunny conditions throughout the area with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

