Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful for this Friday and our weekend returns with some clouds and an opportunity for a few storms on Sunday

Temperatures are beginning to get a tad warmer for us as we enter back into the weekend! Also...
Temperatures are beginning to get a tad warmer for us as we enter back into the weekend! Also added the moisture returning to the area, humid conditions are returning!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

A rather pleasant afternoon for our Friday! A few passing clouds throughout the Jackson/Metro and more dense clouds farther South!

Today, warmer conditions continue for the area with Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly sunny conditions on Friday, and we are seeing our humidity rates rise throughout the area. Lows tonight fall to the mid-60s with a partly cloudy evening.

Saturday, our rain chances return to the area with a 20% chance of showers. We see partly sunny conditions on Saturday. Highs moving into the upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Sunday, temperatures remain in the upper 80s for the Highs. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions on Sunday. We see a 40% chance of showers.

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s and Lows in the upper 60s. We see partly sunny conditions both days as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s and Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday, we are continuing to see partly sunny conditions throughout the area with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
‘I’m not a criminal’ | Owner questions opposition to his plans to open tattoo shop in North Jackson
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
Business group claims Jackson daiquiri bar threatens area safety
Business group claims Jackson daiquiri bar threatens area safety

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early summer pattern to emerge in coming days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early summer pattern emerges
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Mostly clear conditions for us Thursday with Highs reaching into the low 80s. No rain for us on...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday setting up to be another nice day for us, dry conditions and low humidity. Rain returning this weekend!