Final verdict coming soon for assistant vice principal fired for reading, ‘I Need a New Butt’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District will soon decide the fate of Assistant Vice Principal Toby Price.

Price was fired early last month for reading a children’s book to second graders that some feel is inappropriate.

The final hearing took place Thursday, leaving it in the hands of the Hinds County School Board to either uphold or overturn the superintendent’s decision to fire Toby Price for reading a book called, “I Need a New Butt.”

The firing of Toby Price started with a story, and the final chapter of hearings ended with one too.

“‘I Need a New Butt’ is filled with humor, farts, and fun,” Price said. “You would need a truck to hold the awards it has won.”

Price wrote a poem for his final rebuttal, reading it in a T-Shirt that said, “Read the Banned Books,” reflecting his argument for why he chose to read “I Need a New Butt” in the first place: to make reading fun.

“When I was little, my parents took me to get the books that they knew what I would be interested in,” Price said. “Eventually, I started reading more and more and more because they gave me those high interest books.”

However, the attorney representing the Hinds County School District, Elizabeth Maron, feels Price read material that promotes and encourages bad behavior.

“We know one child went around saying the word, ‘butt, butt, butt’ after Mr. Price introduced this word into that child’s lexicon that day,” Maron said. “The same child is a child who had previously gotten in trouble for pulling their pants down.”

Whether or not parents want to read the book to their kids, she said, should be their decision.

“They can choose to read this book with their child and have any follow-up discussions,” Maron said. “The district administration, however, is not going to make that decision for them.”

Price said the whole situation has been overwhelming, especially for his oldest daughter who suffers from autism.

“She gets stuck in loops where she will repeat the same thing over and over again, and sometimes she’ll be stuck in a loop for a couple hours,” Price said. “She has been stuck in a loop for a couple of weeks, and it’s heartbreaking. I can’t keep talking about it.”

Regardless of the board’s decision, Price said he and his family are ready to turn the page. Price’s attorney expects the decision to come out tomorrow or early next week.

The superintendent and the district’s attorney both declined our request for an interview following the hearing.

