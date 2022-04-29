Evacuations underway after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.

SILVER CREEK, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are being evacuated after a pipeline was hit in Silver Creek, Mississippi.

The incident happened Friday afternoon.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says the main line of a pipeline was hit along Hwy 43 and Stephens Cemetery Road.

Anyone within a one-mile radius is being asked to evacuate immediately.

Sheriff Ryan Everett says hundreds of people have been evacuated, including the entire town of Silver Creek and nearby Hood Industries.

Deputies say the evacuation is precautionary and there has been no fire or explosion sighted.

It’s unclear what caused the line to be hit.

