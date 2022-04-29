Dashcam shows police chase, man jumping off I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department released dashcam footage of a police chase earlier this month where a man lost his life.

***GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING***

WMPD says the chase began after they received a loitering call. The suspect tried to flee the scene while police were investigating and almost hit one of the officers.

Police then began to pursue the suspect’s vehicle, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

WMPD initiated a “PIT” maneuver that caused the vehicle to hit the outside barrier of the bridge before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Darin Woodard, got out of the car through the back passenger door and jumped over the barrier of the bridge, falling 40 to 50 feet to the ground below.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on Woodard before EMS arrived and took him to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was detained on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.