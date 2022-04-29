Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dashcam shows police chase, man jumping off I-55

Dashcam shows police chase that took a deadly turn
Dashcam shows police chase that took a deadly turn
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department released dashcam footage of a police chase earlier this month where a man lost his life.

***GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING***

WMPD says the chase began after they received a loitering call. The suspect tried to flee the scene while police were investigating and almost hit one of the officers.

Police then began to pursue the suspect’s vehicle, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

WMPD initiated a “PIT” maneuver that caused the vehicle to hit the outside barrier of the bridge before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Darin Woodard, got out of the car through the back passenger door and jumped over the barrier of the bridge, falling 40 to 50 feet to the ground below.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on Woodard before EMS arrived and took him to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was detained on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on I-55
I-55 pursuit ends when driver crashes into truck
Laine Hardy
Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest
Ruth Helen Harrion
High Court holds city of Jackson liable in Ruth Harrion wrongful death suit
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Well-known outdoors personality and former WLBT contributor Bobby Cleveland dies
Police lights
Evacuations over after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.

Latest News

WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 30, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 30, 2022) - clipped version
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was last seen Friday near East David Drive in Gulfport. If...
Search on for 10-year-old boy missing in Gulfport
Warmer over the next few days as we see rain chances also moving into the area! Humidity also...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Evacuations over after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.
Evacuations over after pipeline hit in Lawrence Co.
High Court holds city of Jackson liable in Ruth Harrion wrongful death suit