Brandon police need help to ID suspected car burglars

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police need your help in finding the people responsible for robbing several cars in Brandon.

It happened Tuesday morning on Professional Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving into a parking lot.

One person broke the windows of three different vehicles and stole items from within each car, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500 hundred dollars.

