Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of killing four people in Biloxi and Gulfport this week died of smoke inhalation from a fire investigators say he set while hiding from police. That news comes from a just completed autopsy on Jeremy Reynolds.

Police say the 32-year-old went on a killing spree Wednesday morning, starting with three people at the Broadway Inn in Biloxi. He then shot and killed a Gulfport city worker before barricading himself inside the Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport.

Authorities caught up with Reynolds at the store, and surrounded the building waiting for him to come out.

“He was barricaded in an office in the back of the building,” Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper told WLOX News. “He had sealed up the area around the doors so nothing could get in.”

After a standoff that stretched for hours, officers fired tear gas into the store and went in to get their suspect. That’s when they found Reynolds dead, but with no apparent wounds to easily indicate if he took his own life or how he died.

“It appears he set a fire with some materials he found in the office and it filled with smoke. And that is where we found him unconscious, deceased,” Cooper said.

Because no shots were fired during the standoff, investigators immediately suspected smoke inhalation as the cause of death.

“There were never any gunshots inside. We never shot. He did not shoot. There was another weapon inside the store that belongs to the owner. But, no one ever shot once they got inside,” Cooper said.

Reynolds has a long criminal history in Gulfport and Harrison County. WLOX News has learned that since 2015, Reynolds was arrested at least ten times with charges ranging from traffic violations and drug charges to assault and armed robbery.

These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back room where murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds was hiding. Employees made it out safely, but Reynolds was later found dead. (WLOX)

