American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD

American Idol winner Laine Hardy(ABC/Eric McCandless)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy was issued a warrant from Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) according to his official Facebook page.

The post reads:

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Laine Hardy Facebook statement.(Laine Hardy)

Hardy won season 17 of the popular show American Idol.

The American Idol winner is from French Settlement Louisiana.

According to an LSU official, they could confirm there is an active investigation against Hardy but would not provide additional information about the case.

This story is developing check back for details.

