Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at O.L. Slaton Middle School.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 15-year-old was arrested Friday morning after police say his mother noticed he had a gun while dropping him off at school.

Lubbock Police and Lubbock ISD Police, along with other agencies, responded to the situation near O.L. Slaton Middle School around 9 a.m. The mother told police her son never made it inside the building. She asked him why he wasn’t going into the school and that’s when she saw he had a rifle inside his pants.

He ran from the school and Lubbock Police were notified. The mother told investigators he had run through multiple alleys and hid the gun. After searching the area law enforcement have not yet found the firearm.

The teen was found near 33rd and Ave. P and was taken into custody. He could be facing a charge of “Places Weapons Prohibited” – which is a third-degree felony.

Police say there was no threat made to the school or anyone inside the school.

O.L. Slaton Middle School was placed on lockout for approximately eight minutes Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
Clinton police searching for motive in homicide; local radio host suspected
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Man shot multiple times, killed inside house in Clinton
Sheriff: Man killed, found on side of road, appeared deceased for a few days

Latest News

Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor tailor in Warren Co.
Florida man on motorcycle killed during crash with tractor trailer in Warren Co.
Alcoholic drinks
Brandon votes to allow liquor stores within city
The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is...
Miss. abortion clinic may move to N.M. pending SCOTUS decision