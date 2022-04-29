15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 15-year-old was arrested Friday morning after police say his mother noticed he had a gun while dropping him off at school.

Lubbock Police and Lubbock ISD Police, along with other agencies, responded to the situation near O.L. Slaton Middle School around 9 a.m. The mother told police her son never made it inside the building. She asked him why he wasn’t going into the school and that’s when she saw he had a rifle inside his pants.

He ran from the school and Lubbock Police were notified. The mother told investigators he had run through multiple alleys and hid the gun. After searching the area law enforcement have not yet found the firearm.

The teen was found near 33rd and Ave. P and was taken into custody. He could be facing a charge of “Places Weapons Prohibited” – which is a third-degree felony.

Police say there was no threat made to the school or anyone inside the school.

O.L. Slaton Middle School was placed on lockout for approximately eight minutes Friday morning.

