WLBT’s things to know 4/28/22: Corgi shot, killed by neighbor, baby formula shortage & meteor hits Mississippi

1. McComb murder investigation

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night in McComb. Police say they received a 911 call about a man and a woman fighting at the intersection of LJ Martin and Lincoln Streets. The caller said a third person on the scene had a gun and was shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they said one person was dead. The victim’s name has not been released. Investigators say Tyree Joseph Carter of New Orleans, 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

2. Corgi shot, killed by neighbor

Police: Children cry after their corgi is shot and killed by 71-year-old Natchez neighbor (Natchez Police Department)

A man was arrested over the weekend after, police say, he shot and killed his neighbor’s corgi. It happened on April 23 when Natchez authorities responded in reference to a dog being shot. When police got there, they found a wounded dog lying on the front porch of the home. The man at the house told police that his dog had gotten into his neighbor’s yard and that the neighbor had shot and killed the pet with a shotgun. Soon after this, the neighbor, Donald White, 71, was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and shooting inside the city limits. “Chief Daughtry said it was heartbreaking seeing the children crying for the loss of their pet,” a statement read.

3. Baby formula shortage

Desperate parents across the state are struggling to find baby formula for their newborns and many say they don’t know what to do if they run out. “Whatever you have to do to make your baby happy, you do it. But when there’s a shortage of the formula that you need, then it makes everybody in a tough situation,” Grenada mother Kayla Wolfe said. “Out of Stock” has become a phrase in many parents’ vocabulary since baby formula became almost impossible to find. “The Walmart app will say they have their formula in stock, and they get there and they’re just reduced to a puddle of tears because it’s not there,” Madison Berry said.

4. Meteor hits Mississippi

Many residents in Claiborne County and beyond described hearing a loud boom Wednesday morning. “Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” their sheriff’s department posted on Facebook, saying that the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved. Hours later it was confirmed that the loud boom was, in fact, a meteor. Malary White with MSEMA said NASA had received roughly 40 calls from residents in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The space object moved at a speed of 55,000 mph and broke into pieces as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere. It disintegrated about 30 miles above a swampy area north of Minorca, Louisiana.

5. Biden seeks new powers to aid Ukraine

While saluting the Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, President Joe Biden slams those trying to make political points by banning books.

President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs as part of a new funding request to aid Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. In remarks at the White House on Thursday morning, Biden will ask for billions of dollars in additional U.S. spending earmarked for supplying Ukraine’s military, bolstering its economy and supporting the millions of refugees who fled Russia’s invasion two months ago. He will also seek new authorities from Congress to strengthen U.S. sanctions against the Russian government and those who profit from it, the White House said.

