Warmer weather brings pests indoors

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - While you may be venturing to enjoy the great outdoors, after a wet few week, more pests are trying to come indoors.

Exterminators are seeing an uptick in insect populations that could put a damper on your outdoor activities and indoor living. An expert shares tips on how you can avoid a spring pest takeover.

“You have your beautiful ground cover, a lot of plants, insects are attracted to it,” said David McNeece.

Early Thursday afternoon, the owner of Advantage Pest Service was making his fifth service call. He is being swamped with calls to rid of everything from mosquitoes to spiders and ants. Warmer temperatures and rainy weather have also brought out pesky cockroaches.

“Some people will pull their mulch back and leave a little natural barrier around the home,” said McNeece. “You can do simple things like inspecting your home where you pipes come in like from your air conditioning or something like that. Sometimes there’s an oversized opening there.”

“I love working in my yard and planting flowers,” said Callie Littlejohn.

McNeece is treating her yard while she gets ready for summer. The Madison resident’s biggest foe is the mosquito. She’s also making sure her home has no uninvited guests.

“As much as I love summer, there’s always that little element of dread because of the mosquitoes,” said Littlejohn. “I don’t know what it is with my blood type, and my son’s blood type, but they love us. So we were literally at the point last summer when I first called Mr. David that we weren’t able to go outside and it was miserable.”

Along with routine pest control services, McNeece said sanitation is the key; eliminating crumbs to keep out ants, spiders and roaches.

“A roach will spend a lot of time, the little small German roach, in the kitchen, number one, the bathroom, number two, because, again, it has their food, has their water. It has shelter,” added McNeece.

The 35-year exterminator also said now is the time to do an inspection of your home for cracks or opening. He suggests chalking around windows and doors to keep the pests from entering.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.