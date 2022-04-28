Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A seven-month-old baby was shot and killed Wednesday,

Toledo Police said that seven-month-old Desire Hughes was killed after shots were fired into her father, Jeremiah Hughes’s, vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital where victim Desire Hughes was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Jeremiah Hughes, 20, was driving when occupants of an unknown vehicle fired shots into his car at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue.

The father was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStopper: 419-255-1111.

