Second annual Mudbug Festival now underway in the Capital City

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The second annual festival is kicking off, news that some people were waiting for.

The festival is offering things the entire family can enjoy, including more than 20 carnival rides, live music, and, of course, a crawfish boil.

“Being the Mudbug Festival, we got plenty of Mississippi mudbugs,” stated Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson. “In fact, they tell me right now on site we’ve got ten thousand pounds of crawfish ready to cook and ready for us to eat.”

And people wasted no time digging in to enjoy!

“I think last year the grand total was 12,000 pounds of crawfish we cook and that were eaten on sight here,” said Gipson. “We expect to double that this year.”

When it comes to what makes this festival so fun and unique, some say it’s the rides. Others say it’s food and the atmosphere at the fairgrounds.

“It’s great,” said David Kerr. “Weather is perfect, finally. We’re just excited to be out in the world, and I have my fair food and I got my lemonade so you can’t beat it.”

