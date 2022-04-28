Precautionary boil water notice issued for 2,000 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 2,000 customers due to a recent loss in water pressure.

The notice affects residents in Presidential Hills and Natchez Trace Estates.

The city says that the notice does not mean that the water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

City officials said residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

