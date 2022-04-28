Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One killed, one arrested after shooting in McComb

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night in McComb.

Police say they received a 911 call about a man and a woman fighting at the intersection of LJ Martin and Lincoln Streets.

The caller said a third person on the scene had a gun and was shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they said one person was dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators say Tyree Joseph Carter of New Orleans, 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

If you have any information, call McComb police or Crimestoppers.

