Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane

The Last Frontier Honor Flight has resumed
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Last Frontier Honor Flight arrived in Washington D.C. with heavy hearts Thursday.

Veteran William Lawler passed away during the flight to the nation’s capital.

“As they exited him from the airplane, we saluted to give him honor because he’s a fallen comrade,” Vietnam era veteran Jon Boone said.

The plane continued on to the nations capital, where the veterans carried on their celebration  in honor of Lawler. Some visited memorials they had waited half a century for.

“It’s been over 50 years, but this is the first time I’ve seen this memorial,” Korean War Veteran John Raetz said. “So it’s something to see and it’s appreciated.”

For some veterans, the Vietnam War Memorial is the single most important part of their trip to Washington. For others, it’s the one thing they can’t bring themselves to face.”

“I’ve been here five times, and I haven’t been able to go to that memorial by choice,” Vietnam War Veteran Peter Blackman said. “There’s 84 names on that wall that served with me. And they’re not here.”

The Last Frontier Honor Flight did not operate in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. The trip has returned allowing veterans to honor their fallen brothers in arms with their comrades.

“It’s an unwritten brotherhood,” Vietnam era veteran Paul Scott said.

The group plans to return to Alaska Saturday night at the Ted Stevens Airport.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
John Craig discusses his plans to open a tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping Center.
‘I’m not a criminal’ | Owner questions opposition to his plans to open tattoo shop in North Jackson
‘Thank you, Coach’: Mississippi city mourns loss of teacher killed in car accident
‘Thank you, Coach’: Mississippi city mourns loss of coach killed in car accident
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
JPD: Teen shot in the ankle as shooter fires into several homes
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A basketball coach helped save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria.
VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student
WLBT at 5p