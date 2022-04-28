JPD: Teen shot in the ankle as shooter fires into several homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Jackson.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn confirms the shooting in the 300 block of Southbrook in Precinct 4.

He says someone in a silver or grey Honda Accord fired shots into several homes in the area.

A 19-year-old boy was shot in the right ankle as he was walking to a store.

Anyone with information should call JPD or Crime Stoppers.

