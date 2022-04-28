First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The humidity is returning.  We will feel it a little more Friday after tonight’s lows drop into the 50s.  Sunshine returns on Friday with slightly more humidity.  Highs will reach the middle and maybe some upper 80s.  The weekend will be humid with a slight chance for a shower Saturday and a higher chance Sunday.  Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity will make it feel even warmer.  Expect a slight chance for showers everyday next week. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with overnight and morning lows in the 60s.  There is no indication of widespread severe weather at this point.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and 10mph Friday.  Average high is 79 and the average low is 57 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:16am and the sunset is 7:40pm.

