First Alert Forecast: trending warmer, muggier in coming days

THURSDAY: Sunshine will continue to be in high supply; though a few clouds will mix in from time to time. After a cool start, we’ll get a seasonable finish with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear as lows fall back into the 50s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: With high pressure shifting eastward, temperatures and humidity levels will gradually move upward through Friday and heading into the upcoming weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled around sunset, but most will stay dry. Lows will fall back into the muggier 60s under partly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern sets up for continued warmth, early summer mugginess and occasional opportunities for showers and storms to crop, at random. A few pop-up showers and storms could be part of the story amid a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A front will slip southward to help to spark scattered storms Sunday with highs in the 80s. The general fast west to east flow will help to keep the weather warm, muggy and a bit unsettled with variably cloudy skies, daily chances for rain and storms and highs in the 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.