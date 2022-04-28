Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday setting up to be another nice day for us, dry conditions and low humidity. Rain returning this weekend!

Mostly clear conditions for us Thursday with Highs reaching into the low 80s. No rain for us on this Thursday, low humidity!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Another beautiful day is in store for us this Thursday. We’re seeing mostly clear conditions and mostly sunshine throughout the area!

Thursday, Highs return to the low 80s, and Lows fall to the mid-50s.

Friday, warmer conditions return to the area with Highs in the upper 80s, mostly sunny conditions on Friday, and we are seeing our humidity return to the area. Lows falling to the mid-60s with a mostly clear evening!

Saturday, our rain chances return to the area with a 20% chance of showers. We see partly sunny conditions on Saturday. Highs moving into the upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Sunday, temperatures remain in the upper 80s for the Highs. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Partly sunny conditions on Sunday. We see a 40% chance of showers.

Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances continue with Highs in the mid-80s and Lows in the upper 60s. We see partly sunny conditions both days as the rain chances continue through the area at a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday, Partly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 80s and Lows falling to the upper 60s. We see a 20% chance of showers.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

