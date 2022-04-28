Business group claims Jackson daiquiri bar threatens area safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A downtown Jackson bar is taking heat from a business group that accuses it of creating a bad business climate. The claims have been raised for months.

Daiquiri Bar in downtown Jackson is at the center of controversy, but operators say they’ve been targeted negatively even before opening their doors.

WLBT received a copy of a letter from Downtown Jackson Partners president John Gomez to Ted Orkin who owns the building that occupies the Daiquiri Bar.

It states that downtown residents are being threatened by bar patrons, King Edward guests are terrified to venture outside, there have been observed drug dealing there, as well as drag racing and illegal four wheelers in front of the business.

Gomez wrote that the problems were not occurring prior to the bar occupying the building.

Daiquiri Bar General Manager Frederick Terry said the business has all licenses and permits, and it is being unfairly blamed for any problems that occur in the area.

“They labeled the Daiquiri Bar from day one before we opened due to the owner Miss Lissa Collins owning a strip club,” said Terry. “They were starting rumors about the Daiquiri Bar was gonna be a strip club which was false from the gate.”

Charles “Smarty Pants” King Jr. lives three buildings down from the bar. He doesn’t frequent the bar, but said he has no problems with it.

“Sometimes I come out late at night and I don’t see that,” said King. “In fact, I’ve met the owners and the security guard. I was surprised though that they have so many employees to walk people to their cars and even at three and four and I’m up. I see them coming picking up paper.”

Gomez did not return calls for comment. King Edward management did not respond to requests for comment. No other businesses wanted to discuss the claims.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.