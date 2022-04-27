Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter

A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street in New Orleans' French Quarter on Tues., April 26. She was transported to a hospital where she died.(WVUE)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who witnessed resuscitation efforts on an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who sustained a fatal gunshot wound inside a French Quarter home Tuesday (April 26) called it “the worst thing I’ve seen in this city.”

The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m., New Orleans police said. The girl’s brothers, ages 18 and 19, were inside the residence with the girl when she was shot, police said. The siblings were detained for questioning, but have not been arrested.

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

Police have provided few details on the circumstances of the girl’s death, but said a gun was recovered at the scene. Authorities have not said whether the shooting was deliberate, accidental or self-inflicted.

Residents on the block said the girl was carried out to the street, where several people tried in vain to perform life-saving CPR.

“She wasn’t moving when I saw her, and that was about as much as I wanted to see” said one neighbor, a man who did not wish to be identified. “One hundred percent, the worst thing I’ve seen in this city, hands down.”

CRIMETRACKER

NOPD identifies suspect in failed carjacking of musician outside French Quarter bar Cosimo’s

Family of suspects accused of killing toddler by forcing her to drink whiskey claims years of prior abuse

Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police

Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching man who gave chase

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
Kevin Edwards
Teen found dead in carport of abandoned home is Jackson’s 40th homicide
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teenager during fight over dirt bike
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teen in head during fight over dirt bike
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery warmth ahead
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/27/22: Garbage town hall, escaped cows, and mom of 6 killed
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; summery warmth late week
Kelvin Deshawn Todd
Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Jackson man
Dominick, 6, of Bridgeport, was badly burned in what his family described as a bullying incident.
6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying