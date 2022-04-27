WLBT’s Things To Know 4/27/22: Garbage town hall, escaped cows, and mom of 6 killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Garbage town hall

The latest in a string of town halls centered around Jackson’s garbage collection services took place Tuesday night. This one was hosted by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Lumumba began by saying he shares the same sentiments as many residents across the Capital City in that he’s tired of talking about trash. Residents had the opportunity to speak directly with the mayor and a couple of representatives with Richard’s Disposal. Some people shared issues they’ve had with the company so far, but the majority of residents said they’re pleased with the services. Mayor Lummuba again blamed many of the company’s initial challenges on the city’s failure to maintain its routes as well as the codes for gated communities across Jackson.

2. Escaped cows

You may have heard of a cattle run, but what about a cattle walk through the streets of Belhaven. One homeowner couldn’t believe her eyes when surveillance video captured cows sauntering down her street in the moood to check out the Jackson nightlife. “They came from over here, then they went down that way,” said Alisha Shaw pointing east to west on Manship Street. “It was definitely a shock.” It was an udderly shocking Saturday morning for the 31-year-old when her security system notified her of some suspicious mooovement outside her Manship Street home. What the camera recorded was no bull. “I rewound it several times because I was like this has to be dogs. This has to be large dogs. Somebody has Great Danes,” said Shaw. “And then the car across the street for reference, I looked at it, and I was like no they’re the size of the car. That is a cow. That is a cow.”

3. Mom of 6 killed

Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the suspect. (WISN, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing a 30-year-old mother of six in Wisconsin. Her family says she was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship. Police are looking for 42-year-old Terry Jackson in the death of 30-year-old Brittany Booker. He’s considered armed and dangerous. There’s a $2,000 reward for information leading to his location. Booker’s body was found Sunday morning in her vehicle in Racine, Wisconsin. She leaves behind six children, the youngest just 2 years old. Investigators say one of Booker’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with Jackson. When Booker helped her friend in February, Jackson attacked her with a hammer, they say. Booker survived that attack.

