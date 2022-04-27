St. Jude Dream Home tickets nearly sold out!

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than 500 tickets remain for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Don’t miss your chance to win this approximate 3,000-square foot French Creole inspired home with southern charm touches, built by Crosstown Builders.

With less than 500 tickets left, there isn’t much time to be entered to win this year’s dream home and other featured prizes.

Reserve your ticket by going to dreamhome.org or call 1-800-371-6789 to reserve your ticket today.

It’s the 20th year WLBT has participated in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, raising millions of dollars for St. Jude and thousands of young patients and their families.

The drawing for all prizes, including the home, is on June 16.

