Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Jackson man

Kelvin Deshawn Todd
Kelvin Deshawn Todd(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A search is underway right now for a missing Jackson man.

MBI has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Kelvin Deshawn Todd.

He is six feet two inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, April 25, around 10 p.m. on Taylor Street.

Family members say Kelvin Deshawn Todd suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding where Kelvin Deshawn Todd could be, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
‘You have destroyed a family’: Man arrested after ATV wreck leaves girl dead, brothers injured
Kevin Edwards
Teen found dead in carport of abandoned home is Jackson’s 40th homicide
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teenager during fight over dirt bike
Mississippi mayor arrested after allegedly hitting teen in head during fight over dirt bike
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitutions sting
Authorities release photos of men arrested during Pike County prostitution sting
Man involved in deadly vehicle crash on I-55 South in Rankin Co.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery warmth ahead
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 4/27/22: Garbage town hall, escaped cows, and mom of 6 killed
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; summery warmth late week
Dominick, 6, of Bridgeport, was badly burned in what his family described as a bullying incident.
6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying