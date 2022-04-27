Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A search is underway right now for a missing Jackson man.

MBI has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Kelvin Deshawn Todd.

He is six feet two inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, April 25, around 10 p.m. on Taylor Street.

Family members say Kelvin Deshawn Todd suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding where Kelvin Deshawn Todd could be, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

