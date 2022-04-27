Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Richard’s Disposal to pay around $69K for use of Hawkins Field hangar, paved facilities

Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year agreement to store trucks at Hawkins Field will cost Richard’s Disposal $69,380.50.

A copy of the agreement obtained by WLBT through an open records request shows that the company is leasing 14,083 square feet of hangar/office/storage space, 22,537 square feet of paved area, and 30,002 square feet of apron.

Hawkins Field is owned and operated by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. JMAA Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown and Richard’s President Alvin Richard both signed off on the agreement.

Under terms, Richard’s will pay JMAA $5,781.72 per month to lease the space.

During the course of the agreement, Richard’s will pay $3.85 per square foot for the hangar space, 30 cents per square foot for the improved paved area and around 28 cents per square foot for apron space.

The hangar is located at 1600 B Airport Dr., Jackson. The agreement runs from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, and is month-to-month.

The deal states that if an aeronautical user would like to lease the space, Richard’s will be given 45 days to move out.

Either party may terminate the agreement upon 90 days written notice, the contract states.

It was unclear how the costs of the lease were determined and whether Richard’s would have to pay for parking trucks at the general aviation facility prior to April.

Trucks with the New Orleans-based firm began rolling into the city around March 26, a week before it took over residential waste collections on April 1.

It’s also unclear whether the Federal Aviation Administration has approved or has to approve Richard’s use of the property.

Previously, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the Jackson City Council that FAA had given the go-ahead to allow the contractor to park there.

In a statement, JMAA Director of Communications LSherie Dean, though, said “JMAA understands that the Federal Aviation (Administration) (’FAA’) does not officially offer approval of these types of business relationships but acts as an advisor about them.”

She went on to state that “JMAA has been in touch with the FAA since the beginning of negotiations and will continue to do so.”

According to FAA documents, “federally obligated airports may use airport property only for aviation-related purposes unless otherwise approved by the FAA.”

Dean did not immediately respond to WLBT’s follow-up questions. Officials with Richard’s also were not immediately available for comment.

